Austin adds more housing, health services for the homeless
CHICAGO - Chicago's largest shelter and service provider for homeless families is showing off a new housing facility Thursday.
Primo Center is hosting an open house today at the new facility located at 4952 W. Madison St. in the Austin neighborhood.
It will provide 210 beds to families and also health services from the Lawndale Christian Health Center.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and a handful of other officials will be at the open house today.
Advertisement