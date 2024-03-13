Austin drive-by shooting leaves 2 women critically wounded

Two women were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The women, both 22 years old, were standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to police.

One woman was shot in the neck and shoulder. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital. They were both listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.