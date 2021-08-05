Austin family sues city, CPD over botched raid

The Chicago Police Department is being accused of another botched raid.

A family who lives in the Austin neighborhood is suing the department and the city.

They say police barged into their home without a warrant in August of 2019.

Police were looking for a man with a gun.

The family says the officers had their guns drawn and even pointed them at two young girls.

They also say that the man police were looking for had not been in the home.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced a revised search warrant policy in May.

The change in policy came after a Chicago woman was undressing for bed when a dozen Chicago police officers armed with a search warrant smashed through her front door in February 2019.

The officers handcuffed Anjanette Young, who was naked and terrified, as they searched her home for a suspect, who actually lived several houses away.

"Police officers yelling at me, pointing guns at me, making me stand in front of them naked, putting handcuffs on me while I was naked, no one should have to experience that," said Young.

Young said to add insult to injury, lawyers for the city went to federal court to try to stop a media outlet from broadcasting the video as part of a series on botched police raids.

The full revised search warrant policy can be viewed here.