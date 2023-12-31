Chicago man charged with murder in Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a shooting earlier this month in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Kenneth Brown, 44, allegedly shot and killed Maria Roque on Dec. 13 in the 500 block of North Long Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Brown was arrested Friday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
Brown has a detention hearing scheduled for Sunday.
Kenneth Brown | Chicago police