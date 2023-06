A 16-year-old girl was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., according to police.

She was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wounds to the buttocks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.