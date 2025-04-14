Man critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side. Police say three people in a white sedan opened fire before fleeing. The victim is in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in broad daylight Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:27 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up and three men inside opened fire.

The vehicle took off in an unknown direction. The victim was shot several times across his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police.