Authorities identify woman found stabbed to death on South Side

The death of a Chicago woman who was found in an Avalon Park home has been ruled a homicide.

She was found with a man who died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tomica Goodwyn, 50, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds Friday in a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide and occurred in the same block she lived in, the medical examiner’s office said.

The 49-year-old man — a Chicago resident who has yet to be identified — was found dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to his head, police said. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide.

An investigation is ongoing, but police had no further information on the two deaths.