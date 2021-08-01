Authorities investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Clearing

Chicago police and state child welfare officials are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy found unresponsive in his bed Friday morning in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Israel Gutierrez was pronounced dead Friday morning at Macneal Hospital in Berwyn, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was pending.

Gutierrez was found unresponsive in a bed about 6 a.m. in the 6200 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death, a spokesperson said. The agency hasn’t had previous contact with the boy’s family.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.