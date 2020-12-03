Authorities search for endangered missing person in Aurora forest preserve

Authorities in suburban Aurora began a search and rescue operation Thursday for an endangered 47-year-old man reported missing in the Oakhurst Forest Preserve.

Alan Gustaitis was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Forestview Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a gray quarter-zip sweater. Gustaitis is known to walk around Waubonsee Lake Park and the trails near Kautz Road.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 911.