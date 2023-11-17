Avalon Park unveils Officer Areanah Preston Way, a tribute to dedication and fearlessness

The Chicago Police Department released a moving video Friday of the ceremony held in early September honoring Officer Areanah Preston.

Her name has been placed on a street sign in Avalon Park.

"If you want to learn how to be committed and a loving person, take the Officer Preston Way," said Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III. "If you want to weigh just a buck oh-five and still be bigger than anybody in the room, take the Officer Preston Way."

CPD said the Honorary Officer Areanah M. Preston Way sign represents her hope and fearlessness.

The department said it will always honor her legacy as a police officer and public servant.