Vigil to be held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston

Funeral arrangements for Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston are still pending but are expected to be held next week.

On Thursday, a public vigil will be held outside DuSable Museum in Washington Park.

The event is being hosted by Preston's family from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Preston, a three-year veteran of the police force, was set to graduate with her master's degree this Sunday.

Loyola University plans to award her degree posthumously to her family. Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon, will accept the degree on her behalf.

Four teens were charged Wednesday in connection to Preston's death.

Murder charges were filed against Joseph Brooks, 19, Travell Breeland, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old.

The suspects also face charges of armed robbery, arson, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

All four were ordered held without bail