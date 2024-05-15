Glenview teen's funeral arrangements • Bears London matchup • Chicago museum gets new name

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who died in a tragic crash on Mother's Day.

The visitation for Marko Niketic, of Glenview, will take place on Thursday at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial service will take place immediately after at St. Sava Cemetary.

Niketic was driving a silver Mercedes along Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane on Sunday night when he was involved in a crash with a Mustang. The Mercedes was split in half upon impact.

It appeared a Mustang crashed into the teen’s car, sending debris through a wooden fence, and all over the street and sidewalk.

Niketic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago Bears to play Jaguars in London

The Chicago Bears will be going across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Bears will be the designated home team for the game, which will be held on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Bears game will be sandwiched between two other games in London this fall. The New York Jets vs. the Minnesota Vikings will play on Oct. 6 at the same stadium. The Jaguars will stay another week in London after the Bears game to play the New England Patriots in Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

This will be the Bears' first return to London in five years when they played against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to be renamed

The Museum of Science (MSI) and Industry is getting a new name to honor the man behind a historic donation.

In 2019, the MSI, located in Chicago's Hyde Park, received a $125 million donation from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst.

Griffin's donation was the largest in the museum’s history. In celebration of its first official day as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, the Museum will offer free admission for all on Sunday, May 19.

Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $1M for Illinois man

A scratch-off lottery ticket made one Illinois man a millionaire.

Kevin Weaver, of Fairview, bought the $1 million winning scratch-off ticket at County Market, 1090 E. Fort St. in Farmington, Illinois.

"I scratched the ticket in my truck in the parking lot of County Market, and I was in complete shock when I saw that I had won a million dollars," Weaver said. "I immediately called my wife, Paula, to tell her the news. She didn’t believe me until I scanned the ticket on my lottery app to prove it to her!"

The winning ticket was the top prize of the $40 Million Mega Bucks lottery game.

Weaver said he plans to use his winnings to take his wife to Aruba, where he initially planned to propose.

A group of CPS educators will join District and labor leaders in Springfield to advocate for more equitable state funding for CPS schools for the May 15 Day of Action.

University of Chicago Faculty will be hosting a rally and teach-in at the side of the former encampment to honor the Palestinian people at noon today.

The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division will hold its annual Civic Luncheon to celebrate The Salvation Army’s programs and honor the recipients of the prestigious William Booth Award and ‘Others’ Award. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Andersonville Farmers Market kicks off its 15th anniversary season today from 3 to 7 p.m. on Catalpa Ave. between Clark St. and Ashland Ave.

Comcast's new streaming bundle will include Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock

Comcast reportedly announced a new offering amid the streaming wars – a bundle that will come with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock.

The bundle was reportedly announced Tuesday by Comcast chief Brian Roberts during the MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference in New York.

Comcast confirmed the new bundle of the top apps will be called StreamSaver and will be available later this month.

Comcast did not disclose the price of the upcoming bundle during the conference or to Fox Television Stations, or say if it would include ad or ad-free versions.

Deadline and Variety reported Roberts said the bundle will be available at "a vastly reduced price to anything that is in the market now."

Subscriptions for Peacock begin at $5.99/month, Netflix at $6.99/month and Apple TV+ at 9.99/month, though Peacock and Netflix’s cheapest tier include ads so many people pay more.