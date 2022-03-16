Average Illinois resident age 50 or older has roughly $48K in student loan debt: study

When we think about the finances of older Americans, a couple of words that often come to mind are investments and retirement.

But, a new study found that older Americans are also struggling with student debt.

In fact, the average Illinois resident, 50 or older, has about $48,000 of student debt.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Illinois ranks 8th in the nation for student debt struggles among older Americans, with 6.7 percent of the population still making payments for their education.

Advertisement

After a pandemic pause, federal student loan payments are scheduled to resume in May.