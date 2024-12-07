Chicago crime: Attempted robbery ends with suspect dead after struggle with gun

An attempted robbery on the city’s South Side ended with an armed robber fatally shot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

A 43-year-old man was outside working when another man approached on foot, displayed a firearm and demanded his belongings, according to authorities.

During a struggle over the weapon, the robber was shot in the torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The 43-year-old man was not reported injured.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details were immediately available.