Back of the Yards shooting: 30-year-old wounded by gunfire

A man was shot while standing outside Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was outside around 10:55 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots fired and was struck in the elbow, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.