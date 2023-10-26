Back of the Yards shooting: Man hit in face, another wounded on Chicago's South Side

Two men were shot Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:05 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 4800 block of S. Ada St. when they were struck by gunfire.

One of the victims was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was struck in the buttocks and leg and transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.