Back of the Yards shooting, rollover crash leaves driver critically wounded

A man was shot in the head while driving Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was driving around 5:53 p.m. when someone on foot started shooting in the 2100 block of West 54th Street, according to police.

The victim was struck in the head, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two parked cars before his vehicle rolled over, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.