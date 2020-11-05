Back-to-back carjackings reported in Lincoln Park: police

Two women were carjacked within minutes of each other Wednesday in a small stretch of Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The first carjacking happened about 6:05 p.m. when two males approached a 31-year-old woman in the 2500 block of North Southport Avenue, threatened her with a gun and took her things before driving off in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chicago police said.

Less than 15 minutes later, two males in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped a 41-year-old woman as she pulled out of her garage with her 9-year-old son in the 2600 block of North Bosworth Avenue, police said. One male got into her black Audi A7 after the pair got out and drove away, followed by the Jeep.

Though the 41-year-old woman didn’t see who was driving the Jeep, the male who climbed into her Audi matched the description of one of the suspects who pulled off the first carjacking, police said. Police described him as a male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, wearing a dark jacket, dark blue jeans and a white face mask.

The other suspect in the first carjacking was described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and wearing dark clothes and a dark face mask, police said.

Though it has not been confirmed, Area Three detectives are investigating whether the two carjackings are related, police said.

No arrests had been reported Wednesday evening.