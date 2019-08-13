Badges of 3 fallen Chicago police officers placed on display at police headquarters

The badges of three fallen Chicago police officers were retired Tuesday in an emotional ceremony at police headquarters.

The officers' stars will be on permanent display, ensuring their courage and dedication will always be remembered.

The wives of the three men were each given their late husbands' star to hang in the superintendent's honored star case, in the lobby of headquarters.

Officer Samuel Jiminez died on Nov. 19 at Mercy Hospital trying to chase down a gunman. Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo died on Dec. 17 as they were investigating a call of shots fired near Metra tracks. An outbound south shore train hit both.

All of the men were married with young children.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson got emotional as he thought about the officers' children one day, coming to see their father's star.

"On that day they'll look for a specific star within the case, and I'd like to think that their fathers will be looking down on them, smiling as they find the star that once belonged to their dad," said Supt. Johnson.

With today's additions, there are 508 stars representing fallen CPD officers on display at headquarters.