Bail hearing for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen postponed

A bail hearing for the Delphi murder suspect has been postponed.

The hearing was scheduled for Friday, but Richard Allen's attorneys asked for a continuance, saying they needed additional time to review the large amount of evidence turned over by the state.

They are also seeking a delay to Allen’s trial, which is scheduled for next month.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This week marked six years since the girls were found dead in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge. That bridge is just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Left to right: Abigail Williams, Richard Allen, Libby German

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

Allen was arrested in October 2022.