Bally's releases renderings of planned $1.7B Chicago casino development

New renderings of Bally's Chicago casino were released on Thursday.

With these renderings, Bally's says the Chicago Department of Planning and Development has approved its site plan for the $1.7 billion development in the River West neighborhood.

The casino is set to be built on the site of the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Center.

Bally's still requires approval from the Illinois Gaming Board before it can begin operations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In addition to a casino, there will be a hotel, theater, restaurants and bars. Neighbors say congestion will be an issue, but some were open to the development.

Jennifer Winston, who lives nearby, said she welcomes the financial benefits.

"It would be good for Chicago and who doesn’t need something good these days?"

Will Bruno commented on the congestion.

"I do think they need to fix the bridge there, the traffic is terrible. I can’t imagine what it would be with a casino there. We pay a lot in property taxes, I feel like it should be put toward that."