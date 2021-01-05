Duo hits 3 banks in 3 hours in Naperville, Lombard, Wilmette: FBI

article

The FBI is seeking a duo that allegedly robbed three Chicago-area banks in as many hours Monday.

They used a green Dodge Charger as a getaway car for robberies in Lombard and Wilmette, and for an attempted robbery in Naperville, according to the FBI.

They happened:

about 1:45 p.m. at PNC Bank at 2810 S. Highland Ave. in Lombard;

about 2:40 p.m. at Byline Bank at 3245 Lake Ave. in Wilmette;

about 4:17 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank at 1311 Ridgeland Ave. in Naperville.

A suspected wanted by the FBI for robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Naperville. | FBI

In Wilmette, the pair allegedly passed a note to a teller and implied they had a weapon, police said Monday.

The pair were unsuccessful in the last robbery and were briefly chased by Naperville police.

A getaway driver was waiting outside the Fifth Third Bank in the Charger, and they all took off north on Naperville Road, Naperville police said in a statement.

The FBI says this pair is wanted for robbing three Chicago-area banks on Monday. This photo shows them at a Fifth Third Bank in Naperville. | FBI

Officers chased the car east on I-88 but lost sight of the car near I-294, police said.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters were asked to call the Chicago FBI Office at 312-421-6700.