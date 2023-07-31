Barrington Hills castle hits the market

A new listing in Barrington Hills could make your royal dreams come true.

The home is actually designed to look like a castle and has a pretty interesting backstory.

"He said that his daughter had always wanted to be a princess and live in a castle, so that was the driving force for it and that's the reason they designed the home the way they did. This house was nowhere near this architecture when they originally purchased it," said Rob Morrison, Coldwell banker.

The Barrington Hills castle, which sits on six acres, is being offered for $1.9 million.

The family who called it home is moving to Florida.