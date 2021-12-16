Bartlett BMO Harris Bank robbed Thursday morning

Police in suburban Bartlett are asking for the public’s help in identifying three bank robbers.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank located at 335 S. Main St.

The FBI says the suspects presented a note to the teller announcing the robbery. A weapon was implied, but not shown.

Two of the three suspects accused in a Bartlett bank robbery on Dec. 16, 2021.

It is not known how much money the offenders got away with.

The three suspects are currently at large, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago office at (312) 829-1199.