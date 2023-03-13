Bartlett hit-and run crash kills pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles Saturday evening in Bartlett.

A 35-year-old man from Streamwood was running across Lake Street near Valley Lane when he was struck by a vehicle and then another vehicle that were both traveling westbound on Lake, according to Bartlett police.

Neither driver stopped to render aid.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where he dies as a result of his injuries from the crash, police said.

Investigators believe one of vehicles was red and the other is possibly a dark-colored, four-door 2015-2022 Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.