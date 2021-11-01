Bartlett priest reinstated after 'insufficient evidence' found in investigation into sexual abuse

The priest of a church in Bartlett has been reinstated after an investigation into sexual abuse.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in statement Saturday there was insufficient evidence against Rev. Christopher Ciomek.

Ciomek was asked to step aside from his duties as priest at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church back in April.

He was accused of sexually abusing a minor 30 years ago.

"These have been difficult days and months for you as a parish Cupich wrote in a letter to parishioners. "You have shown great patience as we attempted to complete our process. I thank you for doing so. Please know that we take all allegations of misconduct seriously as well as our obligation to restore the good name of those returned to ministry."