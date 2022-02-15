Batavia organization hosting free prom dress shopping experience on March 12

Volunteers in the western suburbs are making prom even more magical for hundreds of girls.

CHIP IN Batavia is hosting a free prom dress shopping experience on Saturday, March 12th at the Kane County Health Department. Vaccines will also be available.

The organization is still collecting prom dresses and accessories at the Batavia Public Library during normal business hours.

"Any student from any district can come and can shop for free and find their dream prom dress. We also have accessories like jewelry and shoes and purses and new make up for them," said JoAnne Spitz with CHIP IN Batavia.

The Kane County Health Department is located at 501 N. Randall Road, in the former Sam’s Club building. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

