Hate crime investigation underway in Batavia after multiple Pride flags were stolen

A suburban police department is investigating after multiple residents said their Pride flags were stolen.

Wednesday morning, Batavia police received four reports of Pride flags being stolen from homes and are investigating these incidents as hate crimes.

Police say the flags were stolen in the middle of the night, and some residents were left with damage to the property — including broken flag poles and mounts.

Two incidents were reported in the 500 block of Houston street, one in the 1200 block of Creek Lane and the fourth in the 600 block of Church Road.

Police are asking for residents to check their home surveillance systems and share any footage they may have of these thefts.