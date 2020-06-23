Battery incidents reported at Phillips Park in Aurora: police

Police are warning residents in Aurora of a man slapping female joggers on their buttocks at Phillips Park in the west suburb.

In each case, the suspect was riding a bicycle when he approached the joggers from behind as they were running, Aurora police said.

An incident happened at 9:40 a.m. June 16 in the 1000 block of Pleasant Place, police said. Another happened at 10 a.m. June 20 at Morningside Avenue and Smith.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 30-year-old man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a navy blue T-shirt and was riding a blue and gray ten speed bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.