Beach Park man dies after car rolls on top of him in his driveway

A 56-year-old man was found dead after his vehicle rolled on top of him, trapping him underneath, on Tuesday in Beach Park.

What we know:

Around 7:10 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Beach Park Fire Department responded to reports of an injured person in the 3500 block of North Lewis Avenue. Deputies found a 56-year-old man, who lives at the home, pinned underneath a vehicle in the driveway. Officials believe the man was likely conducting maintenance work on the car when it rolled backward off the ramps, trapping him under the car.

The victim was identified as David Sears of Beach Park. A preliminary autopsy showed that Sears died of traumatic asphyxia and blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.