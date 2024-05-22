Beach Park man charged with sexually assaulting non-verbal, intellectually disabled woman

article

A Beach Park man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability.

Alfredo De La Cruz, 70, was allegedly caught on video last week sexually assaulting the adult daughter of a woman who cleans his home.

The mother of the victim had been cleaning the home for roughly two years and brought her non-verbal, intellectually disabled daughter with her each time. The mother became suspicious of De La Cruz after she saw him zip up his pants when she walked into the room where her daughter was located.

Last week, the mother placed a recording device to monitor her daughter and after reviewing the video, saw De La Cruz sexually assault her daughter.

De La Cruz was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 10200 block of West Fairbanks Avenue.

De La Cruz was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of an intellectually disabled person (Class X and Class 2 felonies) and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

De La Cruz is being held in the Lake County Jail ahead of his detention hearing Wednesday.