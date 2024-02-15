Beach Park stabbing: 9-year-old child in critical, suspect in custody
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A man is in custody after a 9-year-old child was found with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Beach Park.
Lake County deputies were called at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 38000 block of N. Manor Avenue in Beach Park for a stabbing.
A 9-year-old child was found with multiple stab wounds and taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
Deputies say the child is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a 30-year-old man, left the home before deputies arrived. However, he was found at a nearby train station and taken into custody.
His identity and potential charges haven't been released.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.