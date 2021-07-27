Bears QB Justin Fields surprises Chicago man who survived being shot

A 28-year-old Chicago man received an incredible surprise after surviving a stray bullet.

Scott Morrow was shot in the back while walking to a friend’s house in Humboldt Park last month.

While trying to stay alive, he says he kept telling himself he could not die before seeing Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields play for the team.

Well, Fields heard about that and surprised Morrow in person.

"I had an inkling something was going on. I got a call from someone who said they were a detective and heard my story, and they had a gift for me," Morrow said. "We just chit chatted for a few minutes and they were on their way. It was really kind the gesture for them to come out."

A GoFundMe has raised more than $35,000 for Morrow. He says he is using it to pay his medical bills.

