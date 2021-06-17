Bears submit bid to purchase Arlington International Racecourse, fueling speculation of move

The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to purchase the property of Arlington International Racecourse. This comes amid speculation that the team may be considering a move to the suburbs from downtown Soldier Field.

The Bears made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

"We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property. It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential," Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said.

Back in April, Crain’s Chicago Business reported the team was considering a move to Arlington Heights as their new home. At the time, neither the Bears or Mayor Lori Lightfoot denied the report.

"Certainly, the Arlington Park site is available and we would consider the Chicago Bears a great fit for that particular site," Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes had said.

Hayes said while the Bears had not reached out to him about taking over the massive site now occupied by the Arlington Park racetrack, he said it was an ideal location for the team because of its large footprint, proximity to major highways and on-site Metra access.

"I think the Bears are seriously considering it because it's such a unique piece of property," Hayes had said. "It has so much going for it in terms of its location in the northwest suburbs where a lot of their audience is."

Mayor Lightfoot admitted she did have a conversation with Bears ownership in which the team inquired about changes to Soldier Field.

"It’s a great, iconic site," Lightfoot had said. "But it’s a challenging site, and I think it’s incumbent on us as a city to step up and look at ways in which we can make sure that the Bears fans, but also the Bears as an organization, have the best opportunities to maximize the fan experience and, of course, maximize revenues."

Lightfoot at the time did not shed light on the nature of the Bears' requests, but implied the team was not going anywhere.

"The Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033 and the NFL doesn't let any teams break their leases," she had said.

But Mayor Hayes, who is also a lawyer, would not rule out the possibility.

"I know there's contracts involved and lease agreements," Hayes said. "But a good attorney will tell you, you can always get out of those. There might be a significant price involved, but I would think if they wanted to make it happen, they could make it happen."