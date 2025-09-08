Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren sells Arlington Heights stadium to fans before season opener

The Brief Bears President Kevin Warren made his pitch for a new stadium in Arlington Heights in a letter to fans before the team's season opener on Monday. Warren has previously said the team's focus would be on building a new stadium in Arlington Heights instead of Chicago. The Bears are looking for passage of a state bill that would allow the team to negotiate its property tax liabilities.



Just hours before the Chicago Bears were set to kick off their 2025 season on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, team President and CEO Kevin Warren made a direct pitch to fans about plans to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

‘This is the year’

What we know:

Warren said, "this is the year to finalize our stadium plans" with the aim of hosting a Super Bowl in the new stadium as soon as 2031, which would be a first in the Chicago area.

The comments were in line with what Warren said back in August about the team’s plans to build in Arlington Heights, which essentially appeared to shut the door on hopes for a new stadium in Chicago.

Still, Warren said the team does "not yet have all the answers" as it works with the village to "obtain necessary approvals" to begin construction.

One of those answers is on legislation in the General Assembly that would allow the team to negotiate with local governments over property tax payments. State legislators did not approve the bill in the spring, but could approve it in their upcoming fall veto session. That would be more difficult in the veto session as the bill will require a three-fifths majority.

"We are partnering with political, labor, business, and community leaders across Illinois to develop a plan for property tax certainty and a fair contribution toward essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire community," Warren wrote. "Arlington Heights is the only site within Cook County that meets that standard."

Warren also added that the McCaskey family, which owns the team, aims to build the new stadium without taxpayer money, something that lawmakers at multiple levels have opposed.

The Bears purchased the 326-acre Arlington Park property in 2023 and have since worked with Arlington Heights officials for agreements on infrastructure improvements and property taxes.

The team has played nearly all of its regular season home games at Soldier Field on Chicago's lakefront since 1971. While Chicago leaders have vied to keep the team in Chicago, Warren's message seemed to shut the door on that possibility.

"Moving outside of the city of Chicago is not a decision we reached easily," he said. "This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding."

Pieces of the puzzle

Dig deeper:

Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia spoke about where things stand on the plans for a new stadium.

One of the big selling points is the Metra stop mere steps from the planned stadium site. Still, Tinaglia admitted there's a long way to go before any dirt can move.

"We don't have a site plan that has been presented, that is approvable," said Tinaglia. "we don't know exactly where the stadium is going to end up when it's all said and done, and we don't know about all of the other pieces of the puzzle that will be a part of this development."

Other pieces of the puzzle include how to move all that traffic off of Highway 53, and what about the train tracks that run across the north side of the site? The state will have to figure out a way to move tens of thousands of cars across them, via either a tunnel or an overpass. Then, construction crews can finally go to work.

"This is probably more than a decade worth of development and growth once it gets started. But initially there's probably certain pieces of puzzle that have to happen and want to happen right away," Tinaglia said.

The team estimates construction of a new stadium would create 56,000 construction jobs and 9,000 new permanent jobs. It will also result in $256 million in annual statewide new business and tourism.

Still, the mayor admitted that it's unlikely the Bears will get the favorable legislation they're looking for, even though it's something Warren said must happen.

"The Bears are not looking for something 0.000%," Tinaglia said. "They wanna pay their fair share and I respect them for that. We agree that they should get some sort of a understanding."