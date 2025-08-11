Pritzker: Taxpayers should not ‘be propping up’ Bears with new stadium money

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker again seemed cold to the idea of state lawmakers helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium. The comments came after Bears leadership said they were focused on building a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team is hoping for the passage of a bill which could lessen its property tax burden.



Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday expressed opposition to using public funds to help the Chicago Bears build a new stadium.

What they're saying:

The governor was asked where he stood on the team seeking help from state lawmakers on a bill that could lessen the amount of property taxes it owes.

"I’d like the Bears to stay in the City of Chicago, if they could," Pritzker said. "They’re a private business. They can choose to do what they like with their business. I do not think that the taxpayers of the State of Illinois should be propping up what now is an $8.5 billion-valued business. They seem to be doing OK for themselves."

The backstory:

The comments came days after Bears leadership said they were "extremely focused" on building a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. But the team needs help from state lawmakers on passage of a bill that Bears officials hope could lessen their property tax burden.

The bill, HB 4058, did not pass during the spring legislative session.

It would allow for developers of so-called "megaprojects" that provide investments and create jobs in a particular community to freeze the amount of property taxes they owe. Such a policy could save the Chicago Bears millions of dollars in property taxes.

Pritzker said such relief could benefit a "whole lot of places" and that state lawmakers are evaluating the costs and benefits of the legislation.

"We’re still evaluating the legislation…but yes, it’s something we’re considering," he said.

Still, it might be an uphill climb because while the General Assembly can still pass the bill during its fall veto session, the legislation would require a three-fifths majority instead of the normal simple majority for approval.