Bears wheelchair football team kicks off season with competitive tournament
CHICAGO - It wasn't just a close game for the Chicago Bears this weekend.
The Bears Wheelchair Football Team also put up a fight.
The Lake Forest-based "Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association" team hosted the first tournament of the season.
The GLASA Bears team tied in a third-place game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The winner was the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team.
The Bears Wheelchair Football Team will travel to Buffalo next month for their next tournament.