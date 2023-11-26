Bedford Park police officer shot outside gas station in SW suburbs

A Bedford Park police officer was shot Sunday morning at a gas station in the southwest suburbs.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

Police say a car stolen in Chicago was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car and enter another parked at the gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers. After a struggle, the person fired several shots at one of the officers, according to police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. One person is in custody and two firearms were recovered from the scene.

The Bedford Police Department will be leading the investigation with the Illinois State Police assisting.