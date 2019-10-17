Beet this: Baby wins Halloween with mini Dwight Schrute costume, desk inspired by ‘The Office’

Someone already won Halloween this year, and it’s this baby dressed as Dwight Schrute from “The Office.”

Jillian Sheffield posted a photo of her son Jackwell dressed up as Dwight on Instagram in his very own mini Dunder Mifflin office complete with a tie, glasses and a desk.

Her photo was shared on Barstoolsports’ Instagram page and quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes.

Sheffield said she was excited that everyone got so much joy out of the photos and said that dressing up baby Jackwell is a common tradition in their household.

She said that she and her husband are huge fans of “The Office” and since Jackwell loves being in front of the camera, they wanted to take advantage of his stage presence and honor their favorite character Dwight.

Sheffield added that she’s always dressing her son up and taking as many photos as she can, saying he seems to love it as much as she does.

“My husband and I love watching ‘The Office’ together once we put the baby to bed and of course, love Dwight. His sense of humor always makes us laugh and we wanted to do something funny to honor that,” said Sheffield.

