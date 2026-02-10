Chicago man arrested hours after I-55 road-rage shooting

The Brief State police arrested a 22-year-old Chicago man in connection with a road-rage shooting. The shooting happened Feb. 6 on I-55. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Chicago man was arrested hours after allegedly shooting another driver in a road-rage incident last week.

What we know:

On Friday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to an expressway shooting at around 8:36 a.m. on northbound I-55 near Damen Avenue.

Daniel Zaragoza, 22, allegedly fired a weapon at another vehicle, striking the driver.

Daniel Zaragoza

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police quickly identified Zaragoza as the suspect and took him into custody later that evening, shortly before midnight.

On Sunday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Zaragoza with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He was held in custody ahead of his first court appearance.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what exactly led up to the road-rage encounter.

What they're saying:

"ISP reminds the public that when it comes to aggressive driving, don’t lose your temper or your life. Road Rage. Don’t Engage. If you are the victim of road rage or believe a driver is following or harassing you, call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report it," state police said in a press release.