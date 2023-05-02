Cook County woman charged with selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci items

A Bellwood woman has been charged for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury items.

Roynette Cavanaugh, 54, was arrested on April 19, after law enforcement executed a search warrant at her home in the 1100 block of 30th Avenue.

During the search, more than 1,400 counterfeit items appearing to be from high-end designers such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci were found, including footwear, handbags, jewelry, and clothing.

The recovered items were reviewed by a brand representative and confirmed to be fake, officials said. The total value of the counterfeit items was estimated to be $2.1 million.

Roynette Cavanaugh and counterfeit Louis Vuitton purse | Cook County Sheriffs Office

Investigators allege Cavanaugh was importing these items and then selling them to customers online. She was given an I-bond during her court appearance and released from custody.

Cavanaugh is next due in court on May 31st in Maywood.