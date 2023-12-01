Belmont Gardens armed robbery: Man has property stolen while trying to sell something

A 47-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon while attempting to sell something on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around noon, police say the male victim met with two unknown male offenders in the 2600 block of N. Kildare to make a sales transaction.

During the exchange, the offenders pulled out guns and demanded the victim's property. He complied and they fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.