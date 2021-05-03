Beloved one-legged turkey stolen from Indiana animal rescue

Thieves have made off with one of the stars of an animal rescue organization in Hobart, Indiana.

There is now a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Henrietta – a one-legged turkey who was apparently stolen from Erin’s Farm over the weekend.

Henrietta is a factory farm turkey that was given to Erin’s Farm two years ago right around Thanksgiving.

Last year, one of Henrietta’s legs was amputated because of an infection and she was fitted with a prosthetic leg, which worked just fine.

Farm owner Erin Yanz says the turkey was a favorite with the hundreds of school children who visit the farm, which doubles as an educational facility.

Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, somebody broke into the farm property and went into the barn where Henrietta was kept in a closed cage and took the bird.

It’s a turkey burglary that doesn’t make any sense.

"It doesn’t make any sense. She’s harmless. She is handicapped. She’s the sweetest little thing. She doesn’t hurt anybody. It just seems personal to me," Yanz said.

"To other people it may look like she was just a turkey. But it’s like when somebody steals dogs out of a backyard, that’s how it is for us because we are family here," said farm employee Sarah Zalewski.