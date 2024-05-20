3 workers injured in Machesney Park construction collapse

Three workers were injured on Monday after a building under construction collapsed in Machesney Park, Illinois.

The collapse also resulted in heavy construction vehicles tipping onto their sides, as captured in video footage from the scene.

The incident occurred as severe weather swept through the Chicago area, although it remains unclear what role, if any, the weather played in the collapse.

"The whole structure collapsed in there, that was under construction. All the I-beams, all the steel came down on top of the high lifts," a fire official said.

Two of the injured workers were transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the third refused treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing the extent of the damage. Further details will be released as they become available.