Expand / Collapse search

Bennett Mitchell: Chicago man reported missing from West Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  March 31, 2024 1:36pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a senior citizen who went missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday. 

Bennett Mitchell, 63, was reported missing from his home in the 1500 block of North Massasoit Avenue. 

Police say he may be in the Galewood neighborhood. Mitchell is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 170 pounds. 

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. 

Bennett Mitchell (CPD)