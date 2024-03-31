Bennett Mitchell: Chicago man reported missing from West Side

Chicago police are searching for a senior citizen who went missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday.

Bennett Mitchell, 63, was reported missing from his home in the 1500 block of North Massasoit Avenue.

Police say he may be in the Galewood neighborhood. Mitchell is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.