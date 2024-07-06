Berwyn community holds vigil for slain wrestler 'Superbad Santana Starks'

An action-packed memorial was held Sunday in Berwyn to honor the life of a wrestler killed by gun violence.

Richard Rubalvaca, who goes by Tony, was 42 years old and a prominent Chicago wrestler known as "Superbad Santana Starks."

Early last month, he was in his home in Justice when one of his kids called for him to come outside.

There was a group of young adults and he yelled at his daughter to run inside.

Rubalvaca was shot twice and died at a nearby hospital 20 minutes later. Police are still searching for his killer.

He leaves behind three grown daughters and a young son.

There are no suspects in custody as of yet and the investigation is ongoing.