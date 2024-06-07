Chicago-area wrestler fatally shot while protecting daughter, investigation underway

An investigation is underway into the death of a local wrestler and father who was fatally shot while trying to protect his daughter outside their home in Justice earlier this week.

Richard Rubalcava, who went by the name Tony and was known in the wrestling world as "Santana Starks," was a 42-year-old prominent Chicago wrestler. Rubalcava, who had been wrestling since he was about 20 years old, was also the co-founder of a professional wrestling federation in Chicago alongside his cousin.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday night. Rubalcava was at his home when one of his children called for him to come outside, where a group of young adults had gathered. He instructed his daughter to run inside and was then shot twice.

"He was at the happiest he's ever been. He was, and he died protecting his daughter," said Susan Carzares, Rubalcava's mother.

Justice police said officers tried to save Rubalcava at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries about 20 minutes later at a nearby hospital. He leaves behind three grown daughters and a young son.

Currently, no suspects are in custody. Police described the shooting as an isolated incident and continue to investigate.