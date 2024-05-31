Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project nurtures small businesses

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project serves as an incubator designed to help small businesses expand and thrive.

Located at 6931 Roosevelt Rd, 12 charming cottages now host various stores, supported by the Berwyn Development Corporation. These businesses benefit from amenities like heating, air conditioning, electricity, Wi-Fi and expert business advice.

Many of these enterprises began as hobbies or side hustles, and the Homegrown Project provides entrepreneurs with tailored education and ongoing resources.

Tania Martinez, the owner of Azareth’s Little Bowtique, started crafting hair bows after the birth of her daughter, Azareth. She sources unique crafts from Brazil and enjoys the personal connection with her customers. The Homegrown Project has helped her enhance her social media skills to grow her audience.

Patrice Majors, owner of Fitness Junke, is a mother, PE teacher and coach. She believes that busy moms and women need practical fitness and athleisure wear.

Valeska Anleu and her husband, Manny Giron, launched Giron Guatemalan Apparel and Home.

"One day I made a pair of shorts with Guatemalan textile and put it on my Instagram story. I went to sleep and woke up to about 11 or 12 orders the next day and we kind of figured we had a little bit of something on our hands," said Anleu.

Kendra Shaw, Deputy Director of the Berwyn Development Corporation, explained that a diverse panel selected the businesses.

"Many of them, over half of them, have really gone into either a shared retail space or their own storefronts," said Shaw.

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project opened on May 3 and operates on weekends through Dec. 25.