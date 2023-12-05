These are the best and worst NFL stadiums, new study reveals

A new study has revealed the best and worst NFL stadiums in the country. Can you guess where Soldier Field ranks?

JeffBet, which is an online casino and sportsbook operator, looked at reviews on Google, Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine the venues' popularity. The scores were based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.

Coming in as the worst NFL stadium is FedExField, located in Landover, Maryland. It had a score of 3.891 out of five stars. The venue opened in 1997 and is home to the Washington Commanders. Although it is the least popular, it is the second-largest NFL stadium with a capacity to seat 82,000.

As for Chicago, Soldier Field ranked as the fifth worst – garnering a 4.441 rating out of five stars. The Bears stadium is the oldest in the NFL — built in 1924. It is the smallest venue in the NFL, with a seating capacity of 61,500. JeffBet says that limits ticket sales and causes many fans to miss out on games.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 13: The national anthem is sung as a stealth bomber flies overhead during the pre-game ceremonies of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Ph Expand

As for the best NFL stadium, Bears fans won't like this either. Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, came in as the most popular – with a ranking of 4.807 out of five stars. The venue opened in 1957 and has a capacity of 81,441 – which is the fifth largest among all teams.

