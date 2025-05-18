Final bow: Beyoncé ends Chicago run of 'Cowboy Carter' tour at Soldier Field

The Brief Beyoncé closed out her three-night "Cowboy Carter" stop in Chicago Sunday with a packed, high-energy show at Soldier Field. Fans came from across the U.S. and Canada, some attending multiple nights to see her perform over 40 songs. Despite a weather delay on night one, the tour moves next to East Rutherford, New Jersey.



Beyoncé continued to draw large crowds at Soldier Field on Sunday as she wrapped up the final show of her Chicago stop on the "Cowboy Carter" Tour.

What we know:

The tour's Chicago leg began Thursday and concluded Sunday. Despite it being the last night, fans packed Soldier Field, buzzing with excitement.

Some traveled from across the country — and even from Canada — to attend. Several fans said they came more than once.

"You're going to see robots, you're going to see a lot of dancers, you're going to see Beyoncé flying… it's actually unreal," said Janice Kelly, a concertgoer.

An estimated 60,000 fans attended the performance, which featured more than 40 of Beyoncé’s top songs and collaborations.

"Seeing Michael Jackson and seeing Beyonce, the artistry, work – her thought process is stellar," said Karen Tate.

The backstory:

The first of Beyoncé’s three shows in Chicago was delayed due to severe weather. Fans were told to shelter in place as strong storms moved through the area.

Originally scheduled to start around 7 p.m., the show didn’t begin until approximately 9:45 p.m.

Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist. Earlier this year, she also became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for best country album.

Her next "Cowboy Carter" stop on the tour is East Rutherford, New Jersey.